BJP spent more than AAP on Holi celebrations at Assembly: Congress RTI reply

NEW DELHI: The newly formed BJP government spent Rs 8.5 lakh on a Holi Milan celebration held at the Delhi Assembly this year—over seven times higher than the expenditure under the previous AAP administration, which spent Rs 91,000 in 2022 and Rs 1.16 lakh in 2023. The information was revealed in response to an RTI query filed by the Delhi Congress.
“According to information accessed by Delhi Congress through its RTI (Rights to Information) Cell from the Delhi Assembly Secretariat, the BJP Government spent Rs 8,42,787 for the “Holi Milan” celebration held at the Delhi Assembly within one month after the formation of the Government,” the party said in a statement.
The RTI reply has also revealed that the AAP Government had spent Rs 91,313 in 2022 and Rs 1,16,842 in 2023 for Holi celebrations, it added.
According to the break-up provided in the RTI reply by the Delhi Assembly Secretariat, Rs 7,500 was spent for purchasing ‘gulal’ (coloured powder) and Rs 4,22,500 for refreshments, spent by the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Department. However, no information was provided on how the rest of the more than Rs 4 lakh was spent for the Holi Milan celebration.
The party alleged that the data exposes the BJP government as no different from the AAP when it comes to squandering taxpayers’ money on unnecessary events.
“CM Rekha Gupta had declared in the first session of the Delhi Assembly after the BJP assumed power in the Capital that her Government would not squander even a rupee of the tax payers’ money in unnecessary expenses, but by spending such a huge amount for Holi Milan, the BJP has shown that that it was no different from the previous AAP in looting public funds for unnecessary expenses,” Delhi Congress Chief Devender Yadav said. On not disclosing the expenditure details of Rs 4 lakh, Yadav sensed a likelihood of corruption.“Delhi Assembly Secretariat fails to give details of over Rs 4 lakh spent for the Holi Milan function, which smells of corruption,” Yadav added.
No response has been received from the Delhi government so far on RTI disclosure.