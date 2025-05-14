BJP spent more than AAP on Holi celebrations at Assembly: Congress RTI reply

NEW DELHI: The newly formed BJP government spent Rs 8.5 lakh on a Holi Milan celebration held at the Delhi Assembly this year—over seven times higher than the expenditure under the previous AAP administration, which spent Rs 91,000 in 2022 and Rs 1.16 lakh in 2023. The information was revealed in response to an RTI query filed by the Delhi Congress.

“According to information accessed by Delhi Congress through its RTI (Rights to Information) Cell from the Delhi Assembly Secretariat, the BJP Government spent Rs 8,42,787 for the “Holi Milan” celebration held at the Delhi Assembly within one month after the formation of the Government,” the party said in a statement.

The RTI reply has also revealed that the AAP Government had spent Rs 91,313 in 2022 and Rs 1,16,842 in 2023 for Holi celebrations, it added.

According to the break-up provided in the RTI reply by the Delhi Assembly Secretariat, Rs 7,500 was spent for purchasing ‘gulal’ (coloured powder) and Rs 4,22,500 for refreshments, spent by the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Department. However, no information was provided on how the rest of the more than Rs 4 lakh was spent for the Holi Milan celebration.