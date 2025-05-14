Delhi HC issues notice to JNU over rustication of nine students

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has issued notice to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on a petition regarding rustication of nine students in connection with an alleged scuffle and sexual harassment incident during a freshers’ party on campus last year.

The court observed that the impending semester examinations were a critical factor and that the rusticated students, if barred from sitting the exams, would suffer irreparable academic prejudice.

It directed the university to allow the petitioners to take their exams until the next date of hearing, now scheduled for May 28. Last year on October 29, Justice Purushendra Kumar Kaurav had granted interim relief to students while directing that the students should not be forced to vacate their hostel rooms till next hearing.

This controversy stems from a joint complaint by 47 female students, accusing certain people of making sexist remarks and inciting a scuffle at the JNU Convention Centre.

The freshers’ event, hosted by the Centre for the Study of Social Systems, took a hostile turn after tensions reportedly flared over recent student elections. The nine petitioners, however, assert their innocence, claiming they were unjustly targeted by rival factions.

They argued that pamphlets with baseless accusations have circulated widely and cited inconsistencies in the allegations, noting that one petitioner wasn’t even present at the scene. The petitioners have also requested that CCTV footage from the evening be preserved to ensure a transparent investigation. Meanwhile, the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) has voiced discontent over the administration’s approach, accusing it of procedural violations and calling for the removal of ICC presiding officer Vandana Mishra. JNUSU has further alleged that the administration’s handling of the complaint involved “student intimidation” and “victim blaming.”