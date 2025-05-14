Delhi records over 95 per cent pass rate in CBSE board exams

NEW DELHI: Delhi students have achieved impressive pass rates of over 95% in both classes 10 and 12 for the academic year 2024-25, as per results released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday.

For the Class12 exam, a total of 3,08,105 students registered from national capital, of which 3,06,733 actually took the exams, CBSE said. Of these, 2,91,962 passed. The pass percentage for girls and boys were 96.71% and 93.76%, respectively.

In Delhi-East region, where 1,80,162 students registered, a pass percentage of 95.06% was recorded, with 1,70,551 students successfully passing. Of them, 83,537 were boys and 87,014 were girls. The pass percentage of boys was 93.58% and 96.51% for girls.

In Delhi-West region, 1,27,943 students registered with a pass percentage of 95.37%. Of the 1,21,411 students who passed, 61,290 were boys and 60,121 were girls. The pass percentage for girls was higher in this region. The Class 12 exams were conducted between February 15 and April 4.

A total of 3,28,701 students registered for the class 10 exams of which 3,11,138 passed, leading to 95.14% pass percentage. The pass percentage for boys was 93.98% and 95.71% for girls.

In the Delhi-East region, 1,89,362 students passed, with 95.07% pass percentage. Out of the 1,99,180 students, 98,336 were boys and 91,026 were girls. The pass percentage for boys and girls was 94.43% and 95.78% respectively.

From the Delhi-West region, 1,21,776 students of the total 1,27,861 have passed, taking the pass percentage to 95.14%. Of them, 63,705 were boys and 58,071 were girls. At 96.46%, the pass percentage for girls stood higher in this region as well. For boys, the pass percentage was 94.16%.