Infra worries loom over DU colleges ahead of 4-year UG programme launch

NEW DELHI: With just over a month and a half left before Delhi University (DU) launches the fourth year of its Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP), questions are being raised about the university’s preparedness. Many colleges still lack updated laboratories, a finalised curriculum and the necessary infrastructure to support the extended programme.

What has further alarmed faculty and stakeholders is the absence of FYUP preparedness from the agenda of the Academic Council meeting held on May 10. This raises concerns about the university’s planning and priorities.

Abha Dev Habib, Secretary of the Delhi Teachers’ Front (DTF), said, “The University has created a situation where most students drop out before reaching the fourth year. Even if they continue, it won’t make much sense since the core syllabus has been drastically reduced. The university is overburdening an already struggling system and lowering the quality of education.”

She added, “Preparations for the fourth year were not discussed in the Academic Council meeting, only the syllabus was. Even then, only 60% of colleges have approved the proposed syllabus. Building infrastructure in just one and a half months is impossible. It needs time, permissions, and funds — and there’s been no discussion on funding. Yet, they’re expecting significant research outcomes. How will that happen?”

Another professor highlighted the lack of planning, saying, “No survey has been done to assess how much space is needed or how resources will be managed. There’s no clarity on funding either.”