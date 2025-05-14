Speaker seeks Centre’s support to turn Delhi Assembly building into heritage hub

NEW DELHI: Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has written a letter to Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, requesting support for a project to transform the historic Delhi Assembly complex into a heritage and cultural hub.

In his letter, Gupta proposed turning the Assembly campus—built in 1912 and rich in legislative and political history—into a vibrant space that celebrates Delhi’s democratic legacy. He also requested a meeting with senior officials from the Ministry of Tourism to discuss the project’s feasibility, scope, and cultural significance.

The Delhi Assembly building was originally set up as the seat of the Imperial Legislative Council. Over the years, it has witnessed many key events in India’s democratic journey. The building is not just an architectural landmark but also an important symbol of the country’s political evolution.

Recognising the historical and cultural importance of the structure, Gupta has asked the Ministry to help prepare a detailed project report. The plan aims to preserve the building’s original architecture while making it more accessible and meaningful to the public.

The proposal includes several key features: Heritage conservation through the restoration and preservation of the Assembly’s original architectural features; the establishment of a legislative museum and interactive exhibitions to chronicle the legislative history of Delhi and the broader democratic framework of India; the development of tourism infrastructure such as visitor facilities, guided tours, informative signage, and audio-visual aids to enhance the overall visitor experience; and community engagement by involving local artisans, performers, and cultural practitioners to enliven the space through curated programs and cultural events.

“This initiative is a step toward preserving and celebrating the democratic heritage of Delhi. Turning the Assembly campus into a heritage hub will not only honour our past but also educate and inspire future generations,” Gupta stated.