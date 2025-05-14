Tech corner

ASUS Vivobook 14
ASUS’ new Vivobook 14 (X1407CA) is a lightweight, AI-powered laptop with brilliant innards, like an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, 16Gb/512Gb RAM/ROM, a 14” WUXGA IPS ultra-sharp screen, and Windows 11 onboard. The Vivobook 14 is also built with military-grade toughness and advanced security built in.
On usage I found the device lightweight, easy to carry and operate, with a fantastic battery life (10-12 hrs mixed usage). The 16:10 display is also wider, offering more space, while a full suite of I/O ports lets me connect multiple devices (HDMI, 2x USB-A,C and 3.5mm) as well as BT 5.2 and wifi 6. To top it all, an in-built Intel AI Boost NPU (up to 13) lets you work with AI activities seamlessly. in.store.asus.com
Rs 69,990
CMF Phone 2 Pro
CMF’s Phone 2 Pro is possibly the most unique-looking phone of 2025. The 7.8mm smartphone weighs 185g. It comes in an elegant body, equipped with an advanced 4-camera system and 4K video. Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro SOC and with up to 16GB RAM* plus a 5000mAH battery, you get good performance and longevity. The 6.77” FHD+ AMOLED display is crisp with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and provides peak brightness up to 3000 nits along with super high PWM dimming for protecting your eyes. in.nothing.tech
Rs 18,999
We are rewind
My favourite gadget discovery of this week is the ‘we are rewind’ cassetteplayer. It lets you listen to your existing cassettes/tapes in stereo sound. It also has ff/rewind buttons , a headphone output, volume control, and audio input for true bliss. Other additions include a rechargeable Lithium battery (12hrs playback) and BT 5.1 connection for headphones and speakers. wearerewind.com
Rs 13,400
Gabit Smart Ring
The Gabit Smart Ring is crafted from titanium and weighs only 3.1g. Gabit provides highly accurate heart rate measurements and lasts up to seven days on a charge. The device is water resistant and can measure essential metrics, including sleep duration/stages, steps, period tracking, skin temperature and oxygen levels. Thanks to its size and form, this is easier to wear compared to smartwatches and can also be worn continually. gabit.com
Rs 13,110
Is there a shiny new gadget you’d like to tell us about? Mail ashokpandian@gmail.com