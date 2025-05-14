Tech corner

ASUS Vivobook 14

ASUS’ new Vivobook 14 (X1407CA) is a lightweight, AI-powered laptop with brilliant innards, like an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, 16Gb/512Gb RAM/ROM, a 14” WUXGA IPS ultra-sharp screen, and Windows 11 onboard. The Vivobook 14 is also built with military-grade toughness and advanced security built in.

On usage I found the device lightweight, easy to carry and operate, with a fantastic battery life (10-12 hrs mixed usage). The 16:10 display is also wider, offering more space, while a full suite of I/O ports lets me connect multiple devices (HDMI, 2x USB-A,C and 3.5mm) as well as BT 5.2 and wifi 6. To top it all, an in-built Intel AI Boost NPU (up to 13) lets you work with AI activities seamlessly. in.store.asus.com

Rs 69,990

CMF Phone 2 Pro

CMF’s Phone 2 Pro is possibly the most unique-looking phone of 2025. The 7.8mm smartphone weighs 185g. It comes in an elegant body, equipped with an advanced 4-camera system and 4K video. Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro SOC and with up to 16GB RAM* plus a 5000mAH battery, you get good performance and longevity. The 6.77” FHD+ AMOLED display is crisp with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and provides peak brightness up to 3000 nits along with super high PWM dimming for protecting your eyes. in.nothing.tech

Rs 18,999