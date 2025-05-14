Tiranga Yatra celebrates bravery of Armed Forces in Operation Sindoor

NEW DELHI: In honour of the bravery and courage of the Indian Armed Forces, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with her ministers, led the ‘Tiranga Yatra’ on Tuesday. The yatra was organised by the Delhi government and started from Kartavya Path, ending at the National War Memorial.

The main purpose of this nationwide campaign was to spread awareness about the success of Operation Sindoor and highlight the achievements of the Indian Armed Forces. Senior BJP leaders, including Tarun Chugh, Virendra Sachdeva, and Harsh Malhotra, also took part in the rally.

Held in support of India’s strong military response to Pakistan, the Tiranga Yatra saw thousands of Delhi residents waving the national flag. Participants included scouts, NCC cadets, lawyers, doctors, nurses, and members from many civil society organisations across Delhi.