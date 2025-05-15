40-year-old man beaten to death in Tilak Nagar, two arrested

NEW DELHI: A 40-year-old man was beaten to death in West Delhi’s Tilak Nagar area, police said on Wednesday. According to officials, information was received around 9:45 PM on Monday that an injured man had been brought to DDU Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Senior police officers immediately reached the scene to investigate the matter.

The deceased, identified as Pintu, a resident of TC Camp, had reportedly been involved in a quarrel with two individuals, who assaulted him with fists and kicks. Eyewitnesses provided crucial details about the incident, leading to the identification of the suspects.

A case under relevant sections was registered and police teams were assigned to investigate further, a senior police officer said. “The two accused, residents of Hari Nagar, were arrested after a review of CCTV footage. They have been placed under one-day police remand for further investigation,” the officer added. Preliminary investigations suggest that the altercation stemmed from a trivial issue between the deceased and one of the accused.

The accused called his brother for assistance, and both men assaulted Pintu, resulting in internal injuries that led to his death, police said.