BJP ignoring fee hikes by private schools: AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj

NEW DELHI: AAP Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday strongly criticised the BJP-led administration in the capital, accusing it of working hand-in-hand with private schools and ignoring repeated complaints about unfair fee hikes.

At a press conference, Bharadwaj highlighted an incident in Dwarka where a private school allegedly expelled 34 students after their parents protested against increased fees.

“These students were stopped at the school gate and sent back home. This is not an isolated case, it shows a bigger problem,” he said.

He further alleged that students whose parents have not paid the hiked fees are being publicly humiliated by teachers. “This kind of treatment inside classrooms is deeply disturbing,” Bharadwaj added. Blaming the BJP government for inaction, he said that reports of fee irregularities had been submitted by committees under SDMs and DMs, but no steps were taken. “Why are these audit reports being kept from the public?” he asked. Bharadwaj also claimed that school managements are using bouncers to scare parents who are protesting. He alleged that many school owners and directors are linked to the BJP and even hold party positions.

In a post on X (formerly twitter), he shared a video of security guards outside a Dwarka school, calling it the “new normal” for Delhi’s middle class under BJP rule.

Meanwhile, families of 31 students from the same school said their children were denied entry even though they had paid the fees online.