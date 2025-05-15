Foreign lawyers, firms can practice in India, says Bar Council of India

NEW DELHI: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has notified amendments to its rules, allowing the regulated entry of foreign lawyers and law firms into the Indian legal sector. The changes are intended to strike a balance between fostering global integration and safeguarding the interests of Indian legal professionals.

According to a press statement issued by the BCI, the revised rules aim to create a framework that facilitates the practice of foreign and international law in India.

The updated regulations fall under the Bar Council of India Rules for Registration and Regulation of Foreign Lawyers and Foreign Law Firms in India, 2022, which were initially notified on March 10, 2023. Under the amended provisions, foreign lawyers will be permitted to engage solely in non-litigious legal services.