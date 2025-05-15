Sewage dumping to be stopped for Yamuna clean-up: Environment Minister Sirsa

NEW DELHI: Amid growing environmental concerns, the Delhi government has launched a strong effort to stop the illegal discharge of untreated waste into the city’s drains, a major reason behind Yamuna River pollution.

Authorities have given a seven-day deadline to investigate the issue and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has been asked to prepare a clean-up plan within 10 days. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Wednesday that he had spoken with PWD Minister Parvesh Singh Verma.

“Verma told me he is aware of the issue, which was ignored by previous governments, and he is now taking concrete steps to solve it,” said Sirsa. “This negligence dates back to the previous government. It is shocking that even after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) imposed a Rs 18 crore environmental fine, illegal dumping into the Yamuna still continues,” he added.

“The root of this problem is the inaction of the former government. Ex-CM Arvind Kejriwal, who directly supervised the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), failed to stop the pollution. Despite several warnings from the NGT, no steps were taken to clean the Yamuna.