Two Mewati gang members held

NEW DELHI: Two members of the Mewati gang, involved in a series of interstate ATM thefts, burglary, and cow smuggling cases, were arrested from southwest Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Sabir (29), a resident of Nuh district in Haryana, and Munfed (25), from Alwar district in Rajasthan.

According to police, a tip-off was received on Tuesday regarding their movement, leading to a raid on Bijwasan-Najafgarh Road.

“The suspects tried to flee but were apprehended on the spot,” said DCP (Crime) Harsh Indora. Sabir was first arrested in 2017 for cow smuggling in Nuh. In 2022, he and his associates were involved in uprooting an ATM near the court in Narnaul, Haryana. He was arrested and jailed but continued his criminal activities after his release.