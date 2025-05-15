Woman who quits job to raise kids entitled to alimony, rules Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: A woman cannot be denied maintenance merely because she is qualified and was once employed, if her decision to quit work was driven by the demands of caring for a child, the Delhi High Court has ruled.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, while hearing a plea from a man challenging an interim maintenance order in favour of his estranged wife, held that a mother’s decision to leave employment cannot be treated as a “voluntary abandonment of work” when it is rooted in her duty as a single caregiver.

The husband, a practising advocate, had approached the HC seeking a revision of the family court’s direction to pay interim maintenance to his wife. He argued that his wife was highly educated and had previously earned Rs 40,000 to Rs 45,000 per month by working as a teacher and taking tuition classes.