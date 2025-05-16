Delhi Metro joins ONDC, users can now book tickets through popular apps

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has become the first large-scale urban transit system in India to join the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

This step ushers in a new era of commuter convenience, transforming how millions of Delhiites access metro services every day.

Soft-launched in November 2024, DMRC’s presence on the ONDC Network is now fully operational, enabling commuters to book metro tickets through more than 10 popular consumer apps.

These include platforms like Google Maps, Redbus, EaseMyTrip, Rapido, NammaYatri, and even a Telegram-based bot from Miles & Kilometres. With this integration, DMRC has eliminated a major pain point for users: the need to download a separate metro app.

Now, booking a metro ticket is as seamless as ordering a cab or planning a trip—done right from the apps commuters already use.

Whether it’s Google Maps for navigation, Rapido for last-mile transport, or Redbus for intercity travel, Delhi Metro tickets are now just a tap away. For example, an intercity traveller arriving in Delhi from Jaipur via Redbus can book a connecting metro ticket from ISBT Kashmere Gate to any destination in the city without leaving the app.

Similarly, an intra-city commuter can use Rapido to plan an end-to-end journey: from a bike ride to the nearest metro station, through the metro, and another ride to the final destination.

This one-time integration was made possible through technology service provider SequelString AI (SAI), ensuring DMRC’s ticketing services are embedded across a variety of digital platforms—mobility apps, travel planners, and even messaging platforms.