IIMC to launch PhD programme in Mass Communication and Journalism

NEW DELHI: Starting this academic year, the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), based in Delhi, will launch a PhD programme in Mass Communication and Journalism. The decision was taken during its 151st Executive Council meeting held a week ago, according to a notification.

The rules about the programme were made public on Friday, said an official statement. The details of the admission process will be announced in due course.

According to the rules, the Centre for Media and Communication Research at IIMC will be responsible for conducting the PhD course.

Nimish Rustagi, Registrar, IIMC, in a statement said, “IIMC wants to be at the forefront of research in media, journalism and communication space. There is a need to promote scientific study in this domain, and we are eager and happy to play a role in this.”

Anupama Bhatnagar, Vice Chancellor of the institute, said, “We have notified the rules for the PhD programme and we intend to launch the programme from the coming academic year. It is a great responsibility and we are ready for it.”