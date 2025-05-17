AAP slams BJP government for dismissing contracts of Mohalla Clinics’ staff

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday accused the Delhi BJP government of dismissing thousands of doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and multi-tasking workers (MTWs) from Mohalla Clinics. Responding to the allegations, Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh clarified that the contracts of healthcare staff at Mohalla Clinics would be extended for one year or until the Urban Aarogya Mandirs become operational—whichever comes earlier.

“The government will not do injustice to anyone, and all eligible staff will be retained,” Singh assured. He added, “There will be a proper hiring process for doctors, and all eligible candidates can apply. The selection will be transparent as we aim to provide the best healthcare to our people. All good doctors and healthcare workers will stay with us. Everything will be done systematically.”

Earlier, during a press conference, Delhi AAP chief Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the minutes of a May 7 meeting suggested plans to shut down most Mohalla Clinics in Delhi. He claimed that the reason cited was the upcoming construction of Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs, which would replace the clinics. Once an Aarogya Mandir is set up in an area, the corresponding Mohalla Clinic and its staff would be phased out, according to Bharadwaj.

Bharadwaj accused the BJP of breaking pre-election promises. “Before the elections, PM Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders assured the public that no welfare scheme started under the AAP government—whether free electricity, 20,000 litres of water, or Mohalla Clinics—would be discontinued. Yet, the new health minister’s first order was to shut down 250 rented clinics,” he alleged.

He also pointed out that many of the healthcare staff had been serving since 2017.