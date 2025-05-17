Action plan enforced as AQI stays poor in Delhi

NEW DELHI: In response to continued poor air quality triggered by a massive dust storm, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Friday invoked Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR with immediate effect.

The decision came after the GRAP subcommittee observed that despite strong surface winds, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) remained stagnant at 278, still within the ‘poor’ category, only slightly better than the previous day’s 292. Forecasts by the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology also suggested that pollution levels would remain in the lower range of the same category for the following day.

The subcommittee had initially reviewed the situation on May 15, attributing the sudden AQI spike to an episodic influx of dust-laden winds from distant regions. Authorities had opted to monitor conditions before making a decision. However, the persistent pollution levels led to the formal implementation of Stage-I measures on May 16. All implementing agencies have been asked to intensify dust control and mitigation efforts across the region.

The national capital is witnessing a spell of unstable weather, marked by dust storms, gusty winds, and intermittent rainfall, with the IMD issuing an orange alert for Friday and Saturday in Delhi and the adjoining NCR region.