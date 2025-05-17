Action plan enforced as AQI stays poor in Delhi

NEW DELHI: In response to continued poor air quality triggered by a massive dust storm, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Friday invoked Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR with immediate effect.
The decision came after the GRAP subcommittee observed that despite strong surface winds, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) remained stagnant at 278, still within the ‘poor’ category, only slightly better than the previous day’s 292. Forecasts by the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology also suggested that pollution levels would remain in the lower range of the same category for the following day.
The subcommittee had initially reviewed the situation on May 15, attributing the sudden AQI spike to an episodic influx of dust-laden winds from distant regions. Authorities had opted to monitor conditions before making a decision. However, the persistent pollution levels led to the formal implementation of Stage-I measures on May 16. All implementing agencies have been asked to intensify dust control and mitigation efforts across the region.
The national capital is witnessing a spell of unstable weather, marked by dust storms, gusty winds, and intermittent rainfall, with the IMD issuing an orange alert for Friday and Saturday in Delhi and the adjoining NCR region.
The capital received light to moderate rainfall on Friday, offering some relief from the heat. The IMD has forecast thunderstorms, rain and strong winds in the city between May 16 and May 22. On Friday, a convective weather system originating from Rohtak swept across Delhi, bringing wind speeds of 40–50 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 60 kmph. The system, marked by the rapid rise of warm, moist air, led to sudden thunderstorms and localised downpours across Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and parts of Delhi.
Friday’s storm prompted the IMD to issue an orange alert, warning of moderate thunderstorms, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. Officials said that more such activity is likely over the weekend. A thunderstorm is expected on Saturday, while strong surface winds are forecast for Sunday.
Cloudy skies and occasional dust storms are predicted between May 18 and May 22, though no significant rainfall is expected during this period except on May 22, when light rain and wind speeds of up to 50 kmph are likely. The recent dust storm was driven by strong northwesterly winds that carried dust from arid regions of northern Pakistan and western Rajasthan into Delhi-NCR, sharply reducing visibility and air quality. On Wednesday night, visibility at IGI Airport dropped from 4,500 metres to 1,200 metres. Temperatures are expected to gradually fall over the next week due to cloud cover and pre-monsoon activity.
By May 22, the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover between 25°C and 38°C.