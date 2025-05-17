Archaeological Survey of India restores 16th-century stepwell in Delhi's Mehrauli

NEW DELHI: The conservation of the 16th-century stepwell, Rajon Ki Baoli, located in the heart of Mehrauli's historic archaeological site, has been completed.

This Lodi-era structure, originally designed to store water and provide shelter to travellers, is now open to the public. As part of the Rs 125 crore restoration project, officials have cleaned and desilted the baoli, while also connecting it to a proper drainage system. To maintain water quality, fish have been introduced into the stepwell.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) termed the revival of the structure a ‘significant step toward protecting India’s cultural and environmental heritage’.

The project was launched last year around in collaboration with the World Monuments Fund India (WMFI) and the TCS Foundation. It was a part of WMFI’s Historic Water Systems of India initiative, funded by the foundation, aligning with the World Monuments Fund’s Climate Heritage Initiative.