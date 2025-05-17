Archaeological Survey of India restores 16th-century stepwell in Delhi's Mehrauli

NEW DELHI: The conservation of the 16th-century stepwell, Rajon Ki Baoli, located in the heart of Mehrauli's historic archaeological site, has been completed.
This Lodi-era structure, originally designed to store water and provide shelter to travellers, is now open to the public. As part of the Rs 125 crore restoration project, officials have cleaned and desilted the baoli, while also connecting it to a proper drainage system. To maintain water quality, fish have been introduced into the stepwell.
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) termed the revival of the structure a ‘significant step toward protecting India’s cultural and environmental heritage’.
The project was launched last year around in collaboration with the World Monuments Fund India (WMFI) and the TCS Foundation. It was a part of WMFI’s Historic Water Systems of India initiative, funded by the foundation, aligning with the World Monuments Fund’s Climate Heritage Initiative.
The Baoli highlights the importance of restoring traditional water systems as sustainable solutions for water management in the face of climate change. “Under ASI’s supervision, the restoration work included cleaning, desilting, structural repair, and water quality improvements, using traditional materials and techniques. Traditional materials such as lime plaster and mortar were used to preserve the original character of the structure. The restoration was guided by historical records to retain the site's Lodi-era authenticity,” said officials.
Built around 1506 during the Lodi dynasty, the four-tiered stepwell stands as a testament to Lodhi-era architecture and traditional water engineering. Its elegant arched colonnades, ornate stucco medallions with floral and geometric patterns, and finely carved stone elements reflect the artistic sophistication of the time. Spanning across the area of 1,610 square metres, the Baoli descends to a depth of 13.4 meters, with the main tank measuring 23X10 metres at its base.
Following the restoration, the Survey and its partners engaged local communities to promote awareness of the Baoli's cultural and ecological value. Educational programs and participatory conservation activities were designed to ensure the site’s long-term care.