Contract nurses seek Delhi L-G help for regularisation

NEW DELHI: Despite clear directions from the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), the Delhi government has yet to frame a policy for the regularisation of contractual nurses and paramedical staff working against sanctioned posts in various health facilities. With many of them nearing retirement age and staring at the loss of service benefits, the affected employees have now knocked on the doors of the Lieutenant Governor, seeking his urgent intervention to expedite the process.

In a letter to the L-G, the Delhi State Contractual Employees Association urged the administration to address their long-pending demand with empathy and seriousness. They highlighted that the CAT, in its order dated March 12, 2025, had directed the Delhi government to re-examine its regularisation policy for nursing and paramedical staff. This directive came after the Tribunal scrutinised the Office Memorandum issued on October 11, 2020, which had only offered age relaxation to contractual staff, while still requiring them to compete in open recruitment for regular posts.

The Association reminded the L-G that the Tribunal had asked the government to reconsider the matter in light of the Supreme Court’s judgment in Jaggo vs. Union of India delivered in December 2024. The Tribunal had emphasised that the exercise should be completed in a time-bound manner, preferably within six months.

The employees pointed out that despite serving over two decades in Delhi’s public health system and being appointed against sanctioned posts through proper recruitment procedures, they continue to remain on contract.

“In view of the foregoing facts and circumstances, it is respectfully requested that appropriate directions be issued to the Health & Family Welfare Department to comply with the order dated 12.03.2025 passed by the Central Administrative Tribunal. The department may be directed to frame a comprehensive policy for the regularization of contractual Nursing and Paramedical employees of the Government of NCT of Delhi, in accordance with the principles laid down by the Supreme Court,” the letter read.

“It is also earnestly requested that status quo be maintained, and no contractual Nursing or Paramedical employee be disengaged or removed until a new regularization policy is duly framed and implemented,” it added.