Delhi parking crisis: Daily drama of honks, hustle and no space

NEW DELHI: The national capital’s growing parking crisis has turned the city’s streets into daily battlegrounds, where drivers engage in a relentless struggle for scarce parking spaces.

From residential areas to bustling markets, the lack of space has led to honking, tempers flaring, and fuel being wasted as vehicles circle the blocks in search of vacant spots.

While Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) call for stricter control over vehicle sales, claiming that the rapidly increasing number of cars is outpacing the city’s ability to accommodate them, market associations are pushing for the creation of multi-level parking facilities to ease the traffic congestion.

Sarojini Nagar Market: A Case of Missed Opportunities

At Sarojini Nagar Market, a shopping hub that attracts between 40,000 and 50,000 visitors daily, the parking situation has become untenable. The footfall doubles on weekends, creating a chaotic environment for both shopkeepers and customers alike. Despite the completion of a multi-level parking facility with the capacity to house 650 vehicles, it remains unopened, months after the work was finished.

Ashok Randhawa, head of the Sarojini Mini Market Traders Association, voiced his frustration over the delay. “Although the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) completed the parking project four months ago, it remains non-operational. Despite repeated inspections by senior NDMC officials, the reason for its non-opening remains unclear,” Randhawa said.

He added that while there are three parking lots in the market, and another multi-level facility nearby, people tend to avoid the latter due to the delays caused by lifts and the extra time required to park. Once functional, Randhawa believes that the new parking facility near Metro Gate No. 1 will provide much-needed relief.