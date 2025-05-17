DGHS asked to oversee Delhi Medical Council function

NEW DELHI: The government has moved a proposal to dissolve the Delhi Medical Council, citing financial and administrative irregularities, with the health department asking the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) to oversee its functions until a new body is formed.

Health Minister Pankaj Singh on Friday said the government has sent a proposal to L-G VK Saxena seeking dissolution of the medical council over alleged irregularities. “Until a new council is formed, the DGHS will take charge. There were several allegations, ranging from mismanagement to corruption,” Singh said.

DMC is an autonomous statutory body responsible for regulating the practice of medicine.

Dr Naresh Chawla, officiating president, DMC, said, “We have been asking the government to appoint a registrar for a long time. Instead, the government moved to dissolve the body. It’s neither in the favour of the medical fraternity, nor the public health.”