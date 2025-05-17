DPS Dwarka defies DoE, bars 32 students again

NEW DELHI: In clear defiance of a directive by the Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi Public School (DPS) Dwarka on Friday once again denied entry to 32 students who had earlier been removed from school rolls due to a fee dispute.

This happened just a day after the DoE had ordered the school to immediately reinstate the affected students and ensure that they were not discriminated against for not paying an unapproved fee hike. The issue is part of a larger dispute over fee hikes and is currently being heard in the Delhi High Court, where over 100 parents have filed a petition seeking the school’s takeover by the Lieutenant Governor. On Friday, the court reserved its decision in the matter.

In an earlier order dated April 16, the High Court called the school’s actions “a very alarming state of affairs” and criticised DPS Dwarka for using the institution as a “money-making machine.” Justice Sachin Datta directed the school not to engage in any discriminatory behaviour against students protesting the fee hike. He also instructed that these students should not be isolated or subjected to humiliation.

During Friday’s hearing, the school’s counsel said that one of the petitioners had filed a complaint with the Bar Council of Delhi against a senior advocate representing DPS, calling it an act of intimidation. In response, the petitioners’ counsel clarified that he does not support the complaint and added that if it is found to be baseless, appropriate action should be taken.

The case continues to highlight ongoing tensions between school authorities and parents over fee hikes and student rights. A court ruling on the matter is expected soon.

Meanwhile, the parents of 102 students have also approached the High Court, seeking directions for the DoE to take action against DPS Dwarka for ignoring judicial and administrative orders. The new petition was filed on May 7 after 32 students were expelled by the school.