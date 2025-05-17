Fire services department gets tech upgrade: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday announced a major upgrade for the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), stating that advanced technology will soon enhance fire-fighting capabilities across the city.

Gupta, along with Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood, inspected a range of modern fire-fighting equipment at the Delhi Secretariat.

The demonstration included fire-fighting robots, the ARMOUR (Automated Robotic Mist Omni Utility Rakshak) unit, and portable high-pressure water mist systems. Gupta said these tools would make the DFS more efficient, especially in congested areas where fire trucks struggle to reach. “The fire infrastructure inherited from previous governments was severely outdated, putting lives at risk. We are committed to building a world-class fire service,” said Gupta. To support the upgrade, the Delhi government has allocated a budget of Rs 110 crore this year for the procurement of modern vehicles and fire-fighting equipment.

Gupta added that robotic systems will not only ensure faster response times but also reduce risk to personnel during rescue operations in narrow lanes and high-risk zones.

“These modern, robotic systems will allow us to conduct swift operations in places that were previously hard to reach,” the chief minister said. “The risk to the lives of fire personnel will be substantially reduced.” The DFS will soon be equipped with water bowsers, high-tech fire towers, Hazmat vans, drones, robotic fire-fighters, and aerial ladder platforms. Home Minister Ashish Sood criticized the lack of investment in fire services by previous administrations.

“Modernisation of the DFS was long overdue. This government is working to create one of the most advanced emergency response forces in the country,” he said.