AC fails on Air India's Delhi-Patna flight; passengers deboarded, alternate flight arranged

NEW DELHI: In scorching Delhi heat, over 250 passengers on board an Air India flight from Delhi to Patna on Sunday evening had a stressful time as they had to remain seated for over an hour inside their flight with the air-conditioning not functioning. They were all deboarded and finally sent to Patna by an alternate aircraft, three hours and 55 mins later.

A source confirmed the incident on Sunday and told TNIE, "All passengers were made to disembark and sent by an alternate aircraft after due to the AC issue."

The flight AI 2521 was supposed to depart at 4.45 pm from Terminal 3 of IGI airport on May 18. It finally left at 8.35 pm. The flyers reached Patna airport at 10.14 pm instead of 6.25 pm, reveals flight tracking website flightAware.com.

In a video shot by a sweating passenger inside the flight, which was shared by journalist Sukesh Ranjan on social media, the flyer shows visuals inside the flight of suffering passengers on board.