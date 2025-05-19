Delhi government rolls out SOP to handle bomb threats in schools

NEW DELHI: In compliance with a high court order, the Delhi government has rolled out a comprehensive standard operating procedure (SOP) for managing bomb threats in schools that includes measures like installing CCTV cameras, making evacuation plans and holding regular safety audits & mock drills. The step is significant, as more than 200 schools in the national capital received hoax bomb threats in 2024–25.

Designed by the Directorate of Education (DoE), the protocol lays emphasis on a four-tier strategy based on prevention, preparedness, response and recovery. “The SOP aims to instill a culture of preparedness and vigilance while ensuring a swift and coordinated response during emergencies. To maintain transparency and accountability, schools are now required to submit a monthly safety checklist to their respective district authorities,” the DoE said.

According to a statement from the DoE, the SOP drafted following directions from the Delhi HC is aligned with national safety guidelines. It takes immediate effect and applies to all schools in the Capital, including government, government-aided, minority-run and recognised unaided private institutions. “Each school must create its own threat management plan tailored to its layout and resources,” it stated.

The SOP also emphasised the need for regular safety audits, structured staff training and awareness campaigns to prepare students and parents for possible emergency situations.

The department has instructed all principals and schools to form school safety committees to oversee routine mock drills, ensure that emergency kits are maintained and coordinate on evacuation routes. Further, the SOP has highlighted the need for seamless coordination with emergency services like the Delhi police and fire service.

“Schools are required to maintain updated building layouts, install CCTV cameras and secure their perimeters to assist police and fire personnel during threat assessments and evacuation,” the statement stated. Recognising the unique vulnerabilities of some students, the SOP included clear directives for the evacuation of children with special needs. “Schools must prepare a separate evacuation plan that ensures no child is left behind during an emergency,” it stressed.

Moreover, parents have been requested to keep their contact details updated and stay up to speed with the safety plans.