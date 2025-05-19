Delhi: IMD issues orange alert for heatwaves, dust storms

NEW DELHI: Delhi and the adjoining NCR are expected to experience a five-day period of light rain, along with thunderstorms, and gusty winds until May 24, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The MeT office has also issued an orange alert due to possible heat waves, dust storms, and warmer nights across Northern India.
On Sunday, Delhiites continued to reel under intense summer conditions, with maximum temperatures hovering between 41 and 43°C. Palam was the hottest, recording a high of 43.2 degrees, followed by Ayanagar and Ridge at 42.6°C and 42°C respectively.
However, isolated parts of the city witnessed light rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds. The IMD has forecast similar weather for the next several days, predicting partly cloudy skies, very light to light rain or thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 50 km/h during storm activity.
Meanwhile, heat waves, dust storms, and warmer nights are anticipated in Northern India, as the weather office has issued an orange alert for various regions across the country.
The southern and eastern parts of the country are expected to experience extremely heavy rainfall.
The alert highlights heat wave conditions in J&K and West Rajasthan. Warmer nights are likely in Rajasthan, and hot and humid weather is expected in Odisha.
The IMD’s regional centre has recorded maximum temperatures ranging from 40 to 46°C in several areas, which are above normal, including Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh, and Himachal.