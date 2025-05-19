Delhi: IMD issues orange alert for heatwaves, dust storms

NEW DELHI: Delhi and the adjoining NCR are expected to experience a five-day period of light rain, along with thunderstorms, and gusty winds until May 24, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The MeT office has also issued an orange alert due to possible heat waves, dust storms, and warmer nights across Northern India.

On Sunday, Delhiites continued to reel under intense summer conditions, with maximum temperatures hovering between 41 and 43°C. Palam was the hottest, recording a high of 43.2 degrees, followed by Ayanagar and Ridge at 42.6°C and 42°C respectively.

However, isolated parts of the city witnessed light rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds. The IMD has forecast similar weather for the next several days, predicting partly cloudy skies, very light to light rain or thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 50 km/h during storm activity.