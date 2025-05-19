Good skin and the Big O

If you find yourself constantly reading articles about the Big O and are constantly giving when it comes to sex instead of receiving then it is about time you took a second look at your relationship.

• Does your skin look dull, neglected, lack-lustre and radiance?

• Could your sex life be the reason behind this?

• Have you tried innumerable products, beauty salons and read so many articles on how to improve the 'look' of your skin but nothing seems to work?

• Reassess whether you are really happy after making love or are you relieved that it’s all over?

Does sex seem routine like to you in this marriage or a relationship… then this should be reason enough for you to understand where the problem really lies. I am sure you would agree with me that marriage over the past 50 years and the needs of today’s woman has undergone a complete transformation of what she was two decades ago.

For women today, their body is important and they have learnt to love it and take care of it. They no longer look at sex as a habitual ritual or a need only to fulfill her partner. Sex is something which makes women feel more complete and more beautiful. It makes her skin flush and glow and she is ready to experiment with her lover and show him just how to make every time the perfect time to love her and her body.

Sex and the skin

I believe skin was created to be touched and loved. That’s why we like to take care of it. Our bodies produce hormones called monoamines—a chemical produced within the body when our skin is caressed and touched lovingly. When these chemicals are released they cause the heart to pump harder which gives a flushed look to the skin, which in turn gives the look of a glowing skin.

A person in love with a happy sex life can actually look younger and revitalised. I find it sad to see that a lot of young women, once they are married just let themselves go with ugly bulges, messy hair, clumsy make-up and a general sense of feeling good but there’s no way your skin is going to glow if you are going to neglect yourself so much.

• There are so many young girls who have pimple problems in their twenties and go to great lengths to get rid of them. However, most of these skins clear up after marriage.

• It’s not that every person who has bad skin suffers from sexual suppressions; it’s just that an unhealthy sexual relationship can lead to bad skin and skin problems.

• In fact it was so sad to see this Valentines Day so many youngsters out celebrating (or trying to) but looking quite lost and ‘out of love’.

For God sake, get some spice back into your lives. Where has all the romance gone? I came across couples who haven’t been out alone for a quite romantic evening for years and just shrug and say well what about the kids they might feel neglected, or what’s an evening without the children! Don’t be so boring. Where were the kids before? In fact so many couples are lost for conversation with each other because they’ve never really bothered to speak to each other unless it’s about the laundry, or the school grades or the neighbour having an affair with the grocer!

• When was the last time you looked into each other’s eyes? Or noticed how handsome he was looking in that blue sweater?

• When was the last time you actually complimented your loved one on how stunning she was looking the other night?

• Bring back some romance to your lives, whether it’s with candles or music or a long walk in the rain that leads to sex later, the important thing is to involve your body and mind and enjoy what you are doing to each other’s bodies.

I get a lot of letters for aphrodisiacs but believe me you’ll never really need them as long as you don’t have a serious physical problem. Sex is sacred and so is your body. Learn to love and enjoy both of them and see the difference in the way your skin looks.