The Dark side of city: Chronic neglect fuels garbage woes in India’s capital

NEW DELHI: Delhi, the bustling capital of India, is home to diverse neighbourhoods, ranging from well-planned sectors to overcrowded, underdeveloped localities.
Despite its status as a national hub, several parts of the city continue to struggle with basic civic issues, most notably poor waste management.
Areas like Karawal Nagar, Mustafabad, Eastend Apartments, Khajoori Khas and Sangam Vihar have been grappling with chronic garbage problems that exacerbate public health risks and highlight the stark disparity in civic services across the city.
With overflowing trash piles, clogged drains and unsanitary conditions, these neighbourhoods have become hotspots for disease, pest infestation and environmental degradation.
Residents, who often find themselves caught between empty political promises and the apathetic attitude of civic authorities, continue to endure these hardships year after year.
This report delves into the everyday struggles faced by the people living in these areas, shedding light on the broken infrastructure, the failing sanitation systems and the urgent need for lasting solutions to address Delhi’s chronic garbage crisis.
Stench, filth and civic apathy at Karawal Nagar
Located in the northeastern part of Delhi, Karawal Nagar is a crowded area with narrow lanes and unauthorised colonies. One of the biggest issues facing the local residents is the broken sewage system. Open drains overflow with dirty water, creating a terrible smell that becomes worse during the hot summer months. “The smell is so bad that we can’t even sit outside,” says Lakshmi, a 58-year-old homemaker, adding, “Children here are always falling sick because of the dirty water. Diarrhoea and stomach infections are very common.”
Garbage is another major problem. Street corners are strewn with piles of trash, attracting flies, mosquitoes and rats. These make life even more difficult, especially for small children and elderly people.
On top of that, clean drinking water is hard to find. Most families have to buy water from private tankers, which are expensive.
“During every election cycle, leaders come and promise us water pipelines and a better life. But after they win elections, they disappear. Nothing changes,” rues Rakesh Kumar, a local shopkeeper. Six years ago, government agencies had roads dug up to install a proper sewerage system. But even today, the work remains incomplete. Those roads have turned into pools of dirty water.
“We are stuck between promises and reality. Officials come here only for photo ops and speeches. No one stays long enough to see our real problems,” laments Anita Devi, a social worker in the area.
For the people of Karawal Nagar, life is a daily struggle against filth, disease, and broken promises. It is a part of Delhi that feels invisible — where people are still waiting for basic amenities like clean water, proper roads and a working sewage system.
Persistent garbage crisis of Mustafabad
One of the most visible problems in Mustafabad is the huge piles of garbage lined near the streets next to a large drain. The designated points for waste collection are half-filled. Much of the garbage lies outside.
Residents of this locality in Ganga Vihar and other areas of Mustafabad face serious concerns related to garbage accumulation and open drainage systems that pose significant health hazards, especially during the rainy season.
Mohammad Aleem, a local resident, complains, “This issue of garbage lying in the open has persisted here for many years. No action has been taken. This also raises health concerns, especially during the rainy season. The stench is just unbearable.”
Vijay Singh, another resident, shares that open drains are another key problem in the locality.
“The open drains are an ideal place for mosquito breeding. In an area like Mustafabad, where the infrastructure is not up to the mark, the risk of vector-borne diseases runs high during the rainy season. Foul smell is also another issue for the local residents. During night hours, the women do not feel safe due to several dark spots,” he says.
Garbage pileups around Eastend Apartments
Garbage woes are not peculiar to underdeveloped parts of the national capital. Several posh areas have also been grappling with poor sanitary conditions, thanks to improper waste management. This spells trouble for both local residents and commuters.
Residents of the Eastend Apartment complex and its vicinity in east Delhi are bearing the brunt of the authorities’ apathy. Local residents complain about the foul smell emanating from heaps of garbage lying in the open, clogged drains and mosquito infestations. The authorities’ claim that they are taking adequate steps to ensure cleanliness and sanitation in the area falls flat in the face of this perennial problem.
The housing society, once considered a relatively clean and orderly residential hub, is now burdened with heaps of trash spilling over from bins and accumulating along the streets and corners. With the onset of pre-monsoon showers, the situation is raising serious health concerns.
“We’ve been complaining for weeks, but no one seems to care,” complains Suresh Shukla, a long-time resident, adding, “The garbage isn’t picked up regularly, and stray animals often scatter it. The stench is unbearable, and children can’t play outside anymore.”
Multiple residents have echoed similar sentiments. The designated waste collection points are reportedly overflowing as a result of irregular pick-ups by the municipal sanitation teams. Several lanes in the complex are littered with domestic refuse, plastic waste and food scraps — turning residential surroundings into potential breeding grounds for disease-carrying pests.
The local resident welfare association (RWA) claims it has repeatedly raised the issue with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), but to no avail. “We’ve filed complaints, spoken to officials and sent photos of the garbage dumps. Yet, nothing concrete has been done,” says RWA Secretary Anil Mehra, adding, “The sanitation staff either skip the area or show up only after strong protests.”
In addition to the visible waste buildup, clogged drains and stagnant water have intensified the problem. With many drains choked by plastic wrappers and solid waste, water flows sluggishly or gets blocked entirely, creating puddles and damp patches that emit a foul smell and serve as mosquito breeding sites.
Residents fear the risk of outbreaks of diseases like dengue, chikungunya and gastrointestinal infections. “My child recently fell sick with a stomach infection. The doctor said it was likely due to unhygienic conditions,” shares another resident, Chanchal Singh.
The issue is not limited to garbage collection. Broken sidewalks, open manholes and faulty sewage lines have further compounded the problem. Senior citizens and children are particularly vulnerable, with many fearing to walk near certain stretches in the vicinity of the apartment complex.
Health experts warn that poor sanitation, especially in densely populated residential areas, can have serious public health consequences. “Accumulated waste and stagnant water are an invitation for vector-borne diseases, especially when temperatures rise,” notes a public health specialist. “Urban areas must prioritise waste management and ensure regular maintenance of drainage systems,” he says.
Municipal officials, when contacted, cited staff shortages and logistical challenges as reasons behind the lapses. “There are gaps in coverage, especially in larger residential zones. We are aware of the situation in the vicinity of the Eastend Apartments and have scheduled an inspection this week,” states an MCD official.
However, residents argue that inspections alone are not enough. They are demanding permanent solutions — including a reliable garbage collection schedule, more frequent cleaning, better coordination between the municipal body & the RWA and penalties for littering.
Environmental activists believe the issue points to broader urban governance failures. “This is not an isolated incident. Many residential clusters across Delhi are facing similar issues because of an overburdened infrastructure and a lack of accountability,” muses Akash Vashishtha, an urban planner and environmental campaigner, stressing, “Sustainable waste management systems, segregation at source and community engagement are essential steps forward.”
Until that happens, Eastend Apartment residents will continue to live amid piles of filth and deteriorating sanitation, hoping that the authorities concerned will take a serious note of their grievances before the situation worsens with the arrival of the monsoon.
Garbage gallery — Khajoori Khas
The Khajoori Khas area in northeast Delhi is grappling with a persistent garbage menace that has been posing serious environmental and public health challenges. Overflowing bins right at the entrance of the Khajoori Khas area, unregulated dumping and a lack of efficient waste management have turned this densely populated locality into a breeding ground for diseases. Though a part of the Capital, the area scores low on sanitation and hygiene infrastructure.
One of the primary causes of the problem is the inadequate and irregular garbage collection service, a resident tells us.
“Waste often piles up on roadsides and in open plots for days or even weeks without being cleared. The population density in Khajoori Khas has risen sharply in recent years, but the waste management system has not kept pace. As a result, residents are forced to live amid filth, with garbage spilling onto the streets and blocking drains, especially during the monsoon season,” rues Iqbal Rashid, another local.
Unregulated dumping by local vendors, small businesses and residents aggravates the situation. Due to the absence of clearly designated dumping zones and a lack of awareness about disposal methods, garbage is discarded in open spaces. This leads to stench, spread of pests and severe air and water pollution. Children often play near these mounds of garbage, exposing them to a variety of infections and respiratory problems.
Civic apathy and insufficient public participation also contribute to the worsening condition. Immediate steps must include increasing the frequency of garbage collection, installing more bins and ensuring that waste is segregated at the source.
Long-term solutions involve spreading awareness about hygiene, introducing penalties for illegal dumping and engaging local communities in cleanliness drives. Involving NGOs and private waste management firms could also bring about more efficient handling of solid waste.
Rukhsana Begum, a homemaker who lives near the market inside Khajoori Khas, says, “Without urgent intervention, the garbage problem in Khajoori Khas will continue to escalate, compromising the health and well-being of thousands. A cleaner environment is not just a matter of civic pride — it is a fundamental right of every resident. We will still survive. But how will we manage with our children who keep falling sick? The smell is unbearable.”
A shopkeeper, Mohammad Sameer, adds, “Think about our situation in the rainy weather when it becomes impossible to walk on the ramp to take the main road.”
Waste mounds, failed infra of Sangam Vihar
Delhi’s Sangam Vihar, one of Asia’s largest unauthorised colonies, continues to grapple with severe sanitation and infrastructure challenges despite repeated interventions by civic authorities and courts.
According to Shankar Singh, a local resident, garbage collection is often delayed up to three to four weeks, leading to widespread dumping in open areas. “There are no designated waste disposal sites, and people just throw their waste in narrow lanes and vacant plots,” he says.
In addition, overflowing drains and choked sewers contribute to unsanitary conditions, particularly during the monsoon season. In response, the MCD has announced 57 new fixed compactor transfer stations, including a major facility in Sangam Vihar A. This station is expected to process up to 100 metric tonnes of waste daily, aiming to reduce open dumping and associated health risks.
However, coordination among agencies remains a concern. The district magistrate (South) has highlighted a lack of collaboration between the Delhi Jal Board and the MCD in allocating land for waste management facilities. This issue was brought to light during proceedings with the National Green Tribunal, which has taken suo motu cognisance of the deteriorating conditions in Sangam Vihar.
Notably, a war of words erupted between Lt-Governor VK Saxena and then Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after the former visited Sangam Vihar and deplored the lack of basic amenities in the area.
Taking a swipe at the government of the day in Delhi, Saxena posted several pictures on X and wrote, “20 lakh people are forced to live a hellish life deprived of basic amenities. There are no roads, no sewers, no garbage disposal. Electrical wires hanging all over are dangerous and a rickshaw overturned in front of me on a broken road and a woman was injured.”
He added, “The country cannot imagine that overflowing drains, heaps of garbage and streets filled with stinking sewer water still exist in the Capital.”
Soon after, then Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar carried out a field inspection and directed multiple departments to expedite civic improvements, including debris removal, drain coverage and road repairs. Despite these efforts, residents remain sceptical.
Many express frustration over unfulfilled promises and the slow pace of change, noting that basic services like garbage collection and road maintenance continue to lag.