The Dark side of city: Chronic neglect fuels garbage woes in India’s capital

NEW DELHI: Delhi, the bustling capital of India, is home to diverse neighbourhoods, ranging from well-planned sectors to overcrowded, underdeveloped localities.

Despite its status as a national hub, several parts of the city continue to struggle with basic civic issues, most notably poor waste management.

Areas like Karawal Nagar, Mustafabad, Eastend Apartments, Khajoori Khas and Sangam Vihar have been grappling with chronic garbage problems that exacerbate public health risks and highlight the stark disparity in civic services across the city.

With overflowing trash piles, clogged drains and unsanitary conditions, these neighbourhoods have become hotspots for disease, pest infestation and environmental degradation.

Residents, who often find themselves caught between empty political promises and the apathetic attitude of civic authorities, continue to endure these hardships year after year.

This report delves into the everyday struggles faced by the people living in these areas, shedding light on the broken infrastructure, the failing sanitation systems and the urgent need for lasting solutions to address Delhi’s chronic garbage crisis.