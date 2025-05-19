Three months of BJP: Double engine or double jeopardy government in Delhi?

The Rekha Gupta government in the national capital tomorrow would complete three months in office, after she assumed charge on February 20 this year. In another 10 days, they would complete 100 days in the office, and generally 100 days is considered to be a good time for a government to register its preamble of policy and administration.

The Delhi assembly elections were fought in the background of disharmonious relationship between the state and the central government, which had brought administration and governance in the city to a standstill. The BJP during its campaign pitched for a double engine government, that is same party government at the Centre and in the state.

The idealogues and policy consultants within the BJP have made double engine to be the spearhead of their campaign in the state polls. The thinking behind the concept of double engine is that if the state and central government belongs to the same party,the state will develop much faster. To put it simply, if one engine government fails, second will take care of governance.

So a quick evaluation of the Rekha Gupta government would show on the positive side, first and foremost, the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme with an additional Rs 5 lakh insurance coverage for Delhi residents. Gupta’s government next announced the establishment of ‘CM Shri’ schools, aligned with the National Education Policy, and allocated Rs 100 crore for their development.

Now the two aforementioned programmes belong to the front engine that is the Centre, of the double engine governance model. Its important to know in these 100 days what is the programme that the state engine has implemented. The instant answer to this would be the immediateannouncement of ‘Mahila Samridhi Yojana’, offering Rs 2,500 per month to women, with a total allocation of Rs 5,100 crore. Additionally, 100 ‘Atal Canteens’ were planned to ensure food security for the poor.

Though its another matter that the notification and implementation of both these projects are yet to take place and the first instalment of pension was still to find its way into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. The Atal Canteen too were still to raise their shutters.