Applications open for free UPSC coaching at Jamia

NEW DELHI: Jamia Millia Islamia’s Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) has announced applications for its free coaching programme for the civil services examination. The programme offers support to candidates from SC and ST communities and women, among others.

This initiative of the university’s centre for coaching and career planning covers classroom coaching, study material and hostel facilities. It is designed to guide aspirants through all three stages of the UPSC civil services exam — Prelims, Mains and the personality test.

Applications are open till May 29, and the last date to submit hard copies is May 30. The entrance test, scheduled for June 15, will be held in two parts. The results will be out on July 11, and the selected candidates must complete admission by August 10, while those on the waiting list can register on August 17 and be admitted on August 18. Classes begin on September 9.