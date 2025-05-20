Arrest of Ashoka varsity prof sparks fury across campuses

Echoing the similar opinion, Surajit Mazumdar, President of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teacher Association (JNUTA) said, “Any reasonable reading of the statements made by Dr. Khan in the process, which are available publicly, would make it crystal clear that there is absolutely nothing in them to substantiate any allegation that he undermined the dignity of women or was promoting communal disharmony; or that he said anything that was unconstitutional and endangered the country’s sovereignty and integrity.”

Despite repeated calls and text messages, the Vice Chancellor of the University Somak Raychaudhury did not respond instead the Varsity shared an official statement saying, “We have been made aware that Prof. Ali Khan Mahmudabad has been taken into police custody earlier today. We are in the process of ascertaining details of the case. The University will continue to cooperate with the Police and local authorities in the investigation, fully.”

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also condemned the arrest of Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad, calling it evidence of the BJP’s fear of dissenting views. He reaffirmed Congress’s support for intellectuals and criticized the misuse of state machinery for harassment, trolling, and unlawful arrests of individuals with differing opinions.

“His only mistake is that he wrote this post. His other mistake is his name,” Congress’ media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said. He further said that this is the state of New India under the Modi government.