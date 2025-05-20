Communal politics practised by mainstream parties root cause of all problems: Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said Hindu-Muslim politics practised by mainstream parties for the last 75 years is the root cause of all problems in the country.

Speaking at the launch of the party's student wing - the Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP) - here, the former Delhi chief minister accused the current BJP dispensation of destroying the city's education system.

"Our country is grappling with a lot of problems. People do not have food or access to education. Why is this happening? It is because parties like the BJP, the Congress and others have only indulged in politics in the last 75 years," he said.

"These parties are only teaching our school children about Hindu-Muslim. This is the root cause of problems in our country," he said.