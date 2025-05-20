Delhi BJP launches ‘Sindoor Yatra’ in memory of Pahalgam victims

NEW DELHI: Hundreds of women joined the BJP’s “Sindoor Yatra” in Connaught Place on Monday to praise the armed forces for their recent strikes against terrorist camps in Pakistan.

CM Rekha Gupta, former Union minister Smriti Irani, BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva walked in the march, which was organised by the party’s Mahila Morcha.

The chief minister said the yatra was more than a ritual; it was a heartfelt tribute from the women of India to the armed forces. Through Operation Sindoor, she said, Indian soldiers had protected the honour of the country’s daughters and sisters by destroying terrorist bases in Pakistan.

“On behalf of all the women of India, I thank our armed forces and salute their unmatched bravery,” she added. Participants marched under tight security while patriotic songs such as “Mera Rang De Basanti Chola” and “Meri Jaan Tiranga Hai” played in the background.

“Operation Sindoor is not just a mission but a message,” Smriti Irani told reporters. “If terrorists target our daughters, the Indian armed forces will defend them. We bow to the women whose husbands and sons guard our borders, and we salute our soldiers. The Prime Minister has vowed that India will never bend or break.”

The armed forces launched missile strikes on May 7 against nine terrorist targets in Pakistan and Pakistan‑occupied Kashmir, including Jaish‑e‑Mohammad’s base in Bahawalpur and Lashkar‑e‑Taiba’s headquarters in Muridke. Operation Sindoor came two weeks after 26 civilians were killed in Pahalgam.

