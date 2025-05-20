Delhi govt to roll out free, subsidised LPG cylinder scheme ahead of Diwali

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government’s commitment to provide free and subsidised LPG cylinders to women from poor families is likely to be implemented before Diwali, as the preparation of the beneficiary database is still underway.

The Rekha Gupta-led government in the national capital has completed three months in office. During the Assembly elections, the BJP had promised to launch the scheme as soon as possible. However, the scheme received Cabinet approval only a couple of months ago.

Sources in the Delhi government said the delay in rolling out the scheme is due to poor record-keeping by the previous government.

“There were thousands of fake beneficiaries in the past who received benefits from government schemes. Now, the government is removing those names from the lists. This process is taking time, which is why the delay has occurred,” an official said.

Several BJP leaders, including Delhi ministers, have repeatedly criticised the AAP for not maintaining a proper list of eligible beneficiaries. The minister said that to implement any scheme correctly, a proper database is necessary, as the government cannot set criteria for benefits without it.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa earlier informed that the government is taking all necessary steps to launch the scheme. He also mentioned that nearly 2.54 lakh women have already benefited under the Ujjwala Yojana in the city.

In the last week of February, the minister held a meeting with senior officials to focus on the immediate implementation of the LPG subsidy scheme and instructed them to speed up the process.

Under this scheme, every poor household in Delhi will receive two free LPG cylinders annually — one on Holi and another on Diwali. Additionally, during the remaining ten months, one LPG cylinder will be provided each month at a subsidised rate of just Rs 500.

“Financial planning, identification of beneficiaries, and eligibility criteria are key points. Women who have LPG connections registered in their names will be eligible for the scheme. The government may announce the rollout before major festivals like Diwali,” an official said.