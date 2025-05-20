Delhi Pollution: Breathless in capital, no respite from toxic air

NEW DELHI: Despite years of policy interventions, technological innovations and judicial directives, Delhi’s air pollution crisis remains dire, posing severe health risks to the city residents and an enormous economic burden on them.

Recent data underscores the severity of the situation. An Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) report by the University of Chicago reveals that Delhiites may lose up to 11.9 years of life expectancy because of prolonged exposure to fine particulate matter (PM2.5) levels far exceeding the World Health Organization’s recommended limits.

The health ramifications are profound.

A survey conducted in November last year indicated that 75% of families in Delhi-NCR have at least one member suffering from pollution-related ailments, such as persistent cough, asthma or headache. Children, the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions are particularly vulnerable.

Medical professionals report a 20–25% increase in respiratory cases after Diwali, correlating with pollution peaks during the festival season.

Beyond health, the economic toll is staggering. Delhi’s air pollution is estimated to cost the city approximately Rs 10,000 crore annually in healthcare expenses and lost productivity.

The tourism sector suffers losses of around a staggering Rs 1,200 crore, while agricultural yields decline as a result of pollutant deposition, leading to further economic setbacks.

Over the past decade, both the Central and state governments have taken a series of measures to reverse this trend. But their efforts have yielded mixed results.