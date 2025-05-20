Man held with banned pharma drugs, prohibited foreign cigarettes in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 48-year-old man was arrested for allegedly storing and transporting banned pharma drugs and prohibited foreign cigarettes from southwest Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

Operation linked to Dubai-based kingpin using social media apps for communication. A total of 83,090 tablets of banned pharma drugs (Alprazolam and Zolpidem) and 26,000 packets of prohibited foreign cigarettes without legal warnings or MRP recovered, they said.

Police got a tip-off regarding certain international cargo courier service operators in the Mehram Nagar area who were involved in supplying prohibited narcotic medicine tablets and imported cigarettes.

The police examined CCTV footage of the area and identified the suspect's location in Mehram Nagar. On May 11, a trap was laid. Around 7.30 pm, a person was seen exiting the building who was questioned where he revealed his identity as Sanjay Kumar Pandey, a resident of Jaunpur district in UP. During the search, a large number of cartoons containing prohibited narcotic medicine tablets and imported cigarettes were recovered from the premises, a senior police officer said.