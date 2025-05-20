Uber partners with ONDC to offer Delhi metro ticket booking

NEW DELHI: Uber has introduced metro‑ticket booking inside its app, starting with the Delhi Metro and powered by the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). The feature lets users plan journeys, buy QR‑based tickets and receive real‑time updates without switching platforms, while also booking an Uber ride to the station in one seamless flow—encouraging public‑transport use.

The launch follows a 2024 MoU signed during CEO Dara Khosrowshahi’s India visit, pledging cooperation with ONDC to expand digital public goods. Uber aims to extend metro ticketing to three more Indian cities by 2025.

It is also preparing a B2B logistics service via ONDC, enabling businesses to leverage Uber’s delivery network without owning fleets, thereby boosting operational agility.

Uber CTO Praveen Neppalli Naga said India’s advanced digital ecosystem brings the company closer to becoming a one‑stop mobility platform. ONDC acting CEO Vibhor Jain called the tie‑up a milestone capable of unifying India’s fragmented transport and logistics sectors.