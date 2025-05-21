Choosing Devanagari has been an organic evolution, says Nikheel Aphale on his debut solo exhibition, Aksharscape, in Delhi

Nikheel Aphale’s art practice draws on calligraphy with the Devanagari script as his muse. Devanagari is the script of his mother tongue, Marathi, and its sounds and visuals triggered his art practice and study of it. ‘Aksharscape’ is an artistic conceptual landscape of letters from the same script. Aphale’s first solo exhibition in Delhi, at Bikaner House (till June 1) has been hosted by Artisera, an online space dedicated to fine art and artistic luxury. Excerpts from a conversation with the artist:

Why and since when have you been drawn to calligraphy?

My fascination with alphabets began at a very early age. Blessed with neat handwriting, I was the go-to-student for decorating blackboards or creating charts in school. I inherited this good handwriting from my mother, who writes beautifully.

I went on to pursue a BFA in Applied Arts at L.S. Raheja School of Art in Mumbai, where I was introduced to Calligraphy and Typography as part of the curriculum - this was the first time I heard these terms. I was fascinated by how letters alone could express emotions and transform into meaningful visuals. We were also exposed to the works of eminent calligraphers and designers from Mumbai at college. Later, during my post-graduation years at the National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad, I was exposed to the works of international designers and typographers, gaining in-depth knowledge with a global outlook.

All these experiences - from my childhood encounters with blackboard to learning from experts as a young adult, subconsciously directed me towards the path of exploring the‘art of beautiful handwriting’.

Why is Devanagari script in calligraphy the base of his first solo exhibition in Delhi? Is calligraphy so far the art form you have exclusively used to express yourself?

To begin with, I learnt both Latin and Devanagari scripts. But as I further explored the world of calligraphy, I realised that most of the world is aware of Middle Eastern and Eastern calligraphy like Arabic, Persian, Japanese, Chinese, etc. The Latin script is the preferred choice for most calligraphy enthusiasts and beginners. In my mind, I started questioning the position of Devanagari and other Indian scripts at the world calligraphy stage. I couldn’t find a clear answer. The simple thought of showcasing its potential globally drove me towards further exploring this beautiful script, Devanagari.

I am very close to this script in the true sense, as it is the script of my mother tongue, Marathi. Since birth, I have been immersed in its sounds and visual forms, and that has helped me to build a very comforting bond with it. So, choosing Devanagari for my art practice has been an organic evolution and obvious decision.

In India, calligraphy is in popular imagination connected to Urdu literature or Mughal court art form or the Quran. What modern day spheres can calligraphy be used?

I was introduced to calligraphy through my art education, where I was exposed to a distinctive visual aesthetic in which letters take centrestage - whether in art or design. I was drawn to the idea that, without using any illustrations or photographs, letters alone could become a powerful medium of expression and communication.

Today, calligraphy is being used in many commercial domains like branding, logos, book covers, packaging, calendars, wedding invitations, etc.