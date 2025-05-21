Delhi court reserves order on Satyendra Jain’s defamation plea

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court set June 2 to decide on cognisance of a criminal defamation complaint filed by AAP leader Satyendra Jain against BJP MLA Karnail Singh.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Paras Dalal reserved the order after hearing the counsel for Jain and Singh on the point of cognisance. “Arguments heard on point of cognisance.

Parties are at liberty to file written submission not exceeding five pages, if any by May 24. Matter be fixed for clarifications, if any/order on June 2, 2025,” the judge said.

Jain has accused Singh of damaging his reputation during a television interview on January 19. Singh, he alleged, made a defamatory statement as part of an interview aired on a television channel, where he reportedly claimed that ED recovered 37 kilogram gold from Jain’s home and the AAP leader had 1,100 acre of land in his name and said the wealth was amassed from corruption and money laundering. Jain’s plea described Singh’s remarks as entirely baseless.

