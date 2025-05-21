DMC dissolution: reform or political move?

NEW DELHI: A major shake-up is underway in Delhi’s healthcare sector as the newly formed BJP-led government moves to dissolve the Delhi Medical Council (DMC). The decision, which follows a series of allegations regarding administrative mismanagement and financial irregularities, has raised serious concerns.

The DMC has long been the city’s primary watchdog for medical standards, tasked with validating the credentials of doctors and hospitals, overseeing medical compliance, and handling cases of negligence and professional misconduct.

Delhi’s Health Minister, Pankaj Singh, confirmed last week that the Delhi government has formally proposed the dissolution of the DMC. The proposal, which is now with Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena for approval, would mark the first such dissolution since the council’s inception in 1998.

Until a new body is formed, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) will temporarily oversee the council’s functions. “The file regarding the dissolution of DMC is with the L-G. Until a new council is formed, DGHS will take charge.

Several allegations, including mismanagement and corruption, prompted this move. There are also concerns related to the registration of doctors and the upcoming tenure of the president and vice president,” Singh said.