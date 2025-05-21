Dust storm, rain hit Delhi, scuppers city transport, air traffic

NEW DELHI: Delhi-NCR witnessed a dramatic shift in weather on Wednesday evening as a massive dust storm, followed by a hailstorm and heavy rain with wind speed of 79 kmph, swept across the region, bringing much-needed relief after days of intense heat and high humidity. The sudden change came after the “feels like” temperature in the capital touched a scorching 50.2 degrees celsius earlier in the day.

The storm, which brought gusty winds, hail and rainfall, caused widespread disruptions across the region. Trees were uprooted in several areas of Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad. In some parts, the impact was severe enough to damage property and block roads.

Flight operations were hit at the Delhi airport, while Metro passengers on the Yellow Line were stranded for hours.

"Our flight schedules are currently impacted due to the heavy rains and thunderstorm sweeping across Delhi, Chandigarh and Kolkata," IndiGo said in a post on X.

Air India, in a post on X, said rain and thunderstorms may disrupt flights to/from Delhi this evening.

"Due to bad weather (thunderstorm with heavy rain) in Delhi (DEL), all departures/ arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Additionally, traffic movement to the airport might be affected due to heavy rains," SpiceJet said in a post on X.

Wind speeds between 35 kmph and 79 kmph were recorded in Palam and Safdarjung, prompting the IMD to issue a ‘red alert’ for several districts.