First trans councillor Bobby quits AAP, joins new outfit

Kinnar, who represents Ward No. 43 in the Sultanpur Majra assembly constituency, cited deep dissatisfaction with the functioning of the MCD.

“People are unhappy because no development work is being done in the ward. I left the party because I want to work for the people,” Bobby said.

Expressing frustration over the “lack of support” within the AAP, Kinnar said, “Everyone is unhappy. No one listens and the councillors don’t even get a chance to speak.'

Development comes weeks after BJP regained control of MCD

The developments have come just weeks after the BJP regained control of the MCD by winning the mayoral elections and AAP appointed Ankush Narang as the House’ LoP removing Goel from the post. Ever since, there were murmurs of defection as a large number of councillors expressed dissatisfaction with Narang’s elevation.