Kejriwal launches new student wing

NEW DELHI: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday unveiled a new student wing — the Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP) — positioning it as a fresh youth-led movement for governance-centric politics. Launched at the Constitution Club of India, the announcement comes amid internal turbulence within the party, following the resignation of 15 councillors who have now floated the Indraprastha Vikas Party (IVP).
The move has also sparked dissent within AAP’s ranks, as its existing student wing, the Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), has voiced strong opposition to the creation of the parallel platform.
“Best wishes to all the young friends on the launch of Aam Aadmi Party’s student wing ASAP,” Kejriwal wrote on X (formerly Twitter). He added, “ASAP will not only give a new direction to student politics but will also become a strong platform for Alternative Politics. Through this, we will prepare a young generation that will change the definition of politics and work for the country. The energy of the youth will now be channelised into the politics of change.”
The decision sparked sharp criticism from within the party’s student ranks.
Sadique Raza, a senior CYSS leader, condemned the move as unfair and dismissive of the years of dedication poured into building CYSS. Sadique Raza said, “Thousands of students devoted the most crucial years of their academic careers to establishing CYSS across numerous universities and campuses. It was through their relentless effort that CYSS earned its respected reputation.
Today, without any consultation, the party has unilaterally dissolved CYSS and imposed a new name, which is unacceptable. This is a blatant disregard for the hard work of thousands who helped CYSS reach a distinguished position in student politics. No power in the world, no matter how strong, can dismantle CYSS in this manner. We will never allow that to happen.”
Meanwhile taking a jibe at Kejriwal, the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) president Ronak Khatri said, “56-year-old ‘young’ Arvind Kejriwal will now lead the student organisation! Kejriwal, when you were the chief minister, did you not realise that student politics develop leadership skills in the youth? Probably because then students questioned your ‘corrupt’ liquor policy and misuse of funds in Delhi University! Welcome to DU politics, Kejriwal!”