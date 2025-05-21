Kejriwal launches new student wing

NEW DELHI: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday unveiled a new student wing — the Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP) — positioning it as a fresh youth-led movement for governance-centric politics. Launched at the Constitution Club of India, the announcement comes amid internal turbulence within the party, following the resignation of 15 councillors who have now floated the Indraprastha Vikas Party (IVP).

The move has also sparked dissent within AAP’s ranks, as its existing student wing, the Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), has voiced strong opposition to the creation of the parallel platform.

“Best wishes to all the young friends on the launch of Aam Aadmi Party’s student wing ASAP,” Kejriwal wrote on X (formerly Twitter). He added, “ASAP will not only give a new direction to student politics but will also become a strong platform for Alternative Politics. Through this, we will prepare a young generation that will change the definition of politics and work for the country. The energy of the youth will now be channelised into the politics of change.”