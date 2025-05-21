MCD to roll back user charges; amnesty scheme for tax dues announced

NEW DELHI: Weeks after forming its government in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the ruling BJP on Tuesday announced two key decisions — withdrawal of user charges for garbage collection and the launch of an amnesty scheme to clear old house tax dues, party leaders said on Tuesday.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh shared the decisions. “The previous AAP-led MCD imposed the user charge without public consultation. We have directed officials not to collect any such charge. A private resolution will be moved in the MCD House meeting on Wednesday to formalise this decision,” the mayor said.

He added that the amnesty scheme will allow property owners to settle old house tax dues by paying taxes for just the last five years. There will be no penalties or late payment fees. Once dues are cleared, the civic body will issue No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to residents.

The mayor further said that, based on suggestions from RWAs and Delhi BJP leadership, no user charges will be levied for 2025–26. The resolution will also aim to prevent similar charges from being imposed in the future. Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said the user fee was introduced arbitrarily by the AAP government under the Solid Waste Management Rules 2016, without forming sanitation committees or following proper procedure.

Earlier, on April 7, the then AAP-led MCD had stated that a user fee was mandatory under solid waste management bylaws for garbage collection, transport, and disposal. The implementation was said to be in line with SC monitoring.