Nod to Rs 30K solar power subsidy

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta chaired a key meeting of the Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday, where several important decisions were approved for the city’s sustainable development and citizen welfare.

One of the major announcements was an additional subsidy of Rs 30,000 (Rs 10,000 per kW) for residential solar panel installations. With this, the total subsidy now stands at Rs 1.08 lakh per household — the highest ever under any such scheme. For a 1 kW solar system, Delhi residents will receive Rs 10,000 from the state government alone.

To widen the reach of this initiative, the Delhi Government launched the ‘PM Surya Ghar: Free Electricity Scheme – State Top-Up’. A budget of Rs 50 crore has been allocated for this scheme, which aims to install rooftop solar systems in 2.3 lakh homes over the next three years.

The Chief Minister also said the government will partner with financial institutions to offer easy loan options for the remaining cost of installation, estimated at around Rs 90,000.

This will enable people to set up solar panels without any upfront payment. She added that residents can save up to Rs 4,200 on their monthly electricity bills, calling the scheme a major step toward a greener Delhi.