'Not permissible in civilised society': Delhi HC raps Abhijit Iyer-Mitra for vile remarks on women scribes

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday lashed out at political commentator Abhijit Iyer-Mitra over a series of abusive and defamatory social media posts targeting nine women journalists from media outlet Newslaundry, ordering him to take down the content within five hours.

"Such a language and words are not permissible in a civilised society. First you remove the posts then we will hear you," Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav told Mitra's counsel, who sought to defend the posts.

Mitra's counsel, Jai Anant Dehadrai, said the words used in the posts were not correct and agreed to take down the posts.

The case stems from a defamation suit filed by Newslaundry editor Manisha Pande and eight other women journalists.

The petitioners sought an injunction and ₹2 crore in damages from Iyer-Mitra, accusing him of posting "defamatory, false, malicious and unsubstantiated allegations" via social media platform 'X'.

They alleged that he used "derogatory terms and slurs" not just against the women journalists, but also targeted their organisation.

Citing posts in which Iyer-Mitra allegedly referred to the journalists as "prostitutes" and their workplace as "brothels", advocate Bani Dixit — representing the plaintiffs — argued that the remarks were "defamatory" and "outside the bounds of criticism."

Mitra’s counsel argued that Newslaundry was "not a news organization as they claim to be" and justified the posts as commentary on the outlet’s "questionable sources of income." He also contended that the tweets were not directed at the journalists individually.

Dehadrai explanation drew a sharp rebuke from Justice Kaurav, who slammed Iyer-Mitra’s language as "impermissible."

"Whatever the questionable income, today something which is not under challenge can't be looked into... Even going by any scratch of imagination, even if not attributable to anyone, such language in public platform (is unacceptable)... Does he understand the definition of brothel? Can someone taking funds from questionable sources be called a brothel? You may have multiple questions, choice of words are impermissible."

When Dehadrai continued to defend the remarks, the court came down heavily, warning that it may "suo moto" order the registration of a criminal FIR and take the defendant into custody, stressing that such language is "not permissible under law" and must be removed immediately.

"If this is the kind of language then why are you not removing it? I am passing a judicial order, I am restraining you, this is not permissible under law and then I'll order FIR against you," the court observed.

"Please take it down and come back then. I'll hear you after suo moto is registered," the judge added.

Mitra’s counsel ultimately agreed to remove the posts within five hours, after which the court scheduled the next hearing for May 26.

