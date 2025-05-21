Outrage over arrest of Ashoka varsity professor

NEW DELHI: The arrest of Dr Ali Khan Mahmudabad, associate professor at Ashoka University, by Haryana Police has drawn sharp criticism from the students and the faculty. His detention on Sunday has sparked concerns over the erosion of academic freedom in India.

The varsity’s faculty association and student community issued a joint statement demanding Dr Mahmudabad’s immediate release, calling the arrest a “blatant violation of academic freedom.”

Students from his course Banish the Poets praised him for creating a safe space for critical thinking and open expression. “Professor Khan not only taught compassion, justice, and freedom of thought—he lived them,” the statement read.