Peak power demand soars to 7,401 MW in capital, highest of season recorded

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s peak power demand surged to 7,401 MW on Tuesday afternoon, the highest recorded this summer, according to data from the State Load Dispatch Centre. The spike was registered at 3:11pm, surpassing Monday’s peak of 7,265 MW.

Power distribution companies BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) managed the increased demand in their respective areas. BRPL supplied 3,285 MW in South and West Delhi, while BYPL handled 1,559 MW across East and Central Delhi.

The city’s demand is expected to rise further. BRPL’s area, which peaked at 3,809 MW in the summer of 2024, is projected to touch 4,050 MW this year. Similarly, BYPL’s area could see demand rise from 1,882 MW last year to 1,900 MW this summer.