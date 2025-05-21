Rs 19 Cr approved to Upgrade Shelter & Old Age Homes

According to the plan, Nav Kiran Home and Ashadeep Griha in Rohini Sector-3 will get ACs and washing machines. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Open Home in Geeta Colony will be fitted with a fire safety system. Mahila Ashray Grih in Dwarka Sector-1 will get a modern kitchen, LED lights, and upgraded flooring.

The government will also provide sports equipment to promote physical well-being among residents. “These upgrades are part of the Summer Action Plan and an overall improvement scheme for these homes. The funds will be released soon, and the PWD will carry out the installations and upgrades.

We aim to complete the work quickly,” said a senior official from the Social Welfare Department. The government also plans to introduce skill development programs to help residents become self-reliant. An additional Rs 16.66 lakh has been set aside for smaller but essential needs.