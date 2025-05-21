Rs 19 Cr approved to Upgrade Shelter & Old Age Homes

NEW DELHI: With temperatures rising and a harsh summer ahead, the Delhi government has approved over Rs 19 crore to upgrade shelter homes and old age homes across the city. As per officials, the aim is to protect the elderly and homeless from the extreme heat and improve their living conditions.
The Social Welfare Department will use the funds to install air conditioners, water coolers for clean drinking water, and washing machines in several homes. Other upgrades include modern kitchens, LED floodlights, fire-fighting systems, aluminium doors, and better flooring. Basic facilities like beds, blankets, toilets, and kitchens will also be improved to make life more comfortable for residents.
According to the plan, Nav Kiran Home and Ashadeep Griha in Rohini Sector-3 will get ACs and washing machines. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Open Home in Geeta Colony will be fitted with a fire safety system. Mahila Ashray Grih in Dwarka Sector-1 will get a modern kitchen, LED lights, and upgraded flooring.
The government will also provide sports equipment to promote physical well-being among residents. “These upgrades are part of the Summer Action Plan and an overall improvement scheme for these homes. The funds will be released soon, and the PWD will carry out the installations and upgrades.
We aim to complete the work quickly,” said a senior official from the Social Welfare Department. The government also plans to introduce skill development programs to help residents become self-reliant. An additional Rs 16.66 lakh has been set aside for smaller but essential needs.