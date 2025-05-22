200 Sarojini stalls cleared in anti-encroachment drive

NEW DELHI: In a dramatic crackdown which began four days ago, the vibrant lanes of Sarojini Nagar market witnessed scenes of chaos and resistance as authorities launched a sweeping anti-encroachment drive on May 18.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), backed by the Delhi Police has dismantled all stalls which were made of foldable sheds and have cleared footpaths – an action that continued till Wednesday evening.

As bulldozers moved in and officers dispersed vendors, nearly 200 stalls and makeshift shops were removed. The operation, described by the NDMC as an effort to reclaim public space, aimed to eliminate illegal encroachments and restore pedestrian access in one of the city’s busiest shopping hubs.

However, traders in the Sarojini Market are outraged by the action. President of the Traders Welfare Association Ashok Randhawa said, “This is wrong on NDMC’s part. We have been seeking an appointment with the chairperson but there is no response.