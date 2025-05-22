200 Sarojini stalls cleared in anti-encroachment drive

NEW DELHI: In a dramatic crackdown which began four days ago, the vibrant lanes of Sarojini Nagar market witnessed scenes of chaos and resistance as authorities launched a sweeping anti-encroachment drive on May 18.
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), backed by the Delhi Police has dismantled all stalls which were made of foldable sheds and have cleared footpaths – an action that continued till Wednesday evening.
As bulldozers moved in and officers dispersed vendors, nearly 200 stalls and makeshift shops were removed. The operation, described by the NDMC as an effort to reclaim public space, aimed to eliminate illegal encroachments and restore pedestrian access in one of the city’s busiest shopping hubs.
However, traders in the Sarojini Market are outraged by the action. President of the Traders Welfare Association Ashok Randhawa said, “This is wrong on NDMC’s part. We have been seeking an appointment with the chairperson but there is no response.
The authorities never take action against the illegal ‘patriwalas’ (vans) and over the 2,000 hawkers who roam the market. Instead of illegal encroachers, the authorities have heavily come down on traders who had temporary stalls which were folded back at night. We thought the new government will support us and will call upon us to discuss this issue but unfortunately, no one is thinking about us.”
Randhawa also claimed authorities had also damaged authorised shops and footfall in the market has done by 50% in the past four days owing to the demolition drive. “The NDMC and Delhi police teams arrive in the morning and stay until the evening,” he added.
Videos shared by the DCP (South West District) over social media showed dozens of officials clearing the market as stunned vendors carried tables on their heads or loaded goods onto tempos. Some traders alleged there was no official order shown during the drive.
The Delhi Police defended the operation, stating, “Unauthorised hawkers and obstructions affecting pedestrian movement were cleared. The focus was on cleanliness and ensuring a safe, accessible market for the public.” The NDMC echoed a similar sentiment.